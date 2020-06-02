

Kerrisa Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating a possible chemical hazard due to a hydro vault fire at College St and Elizabeth St.

Police say they received a call about the fire just before 2:30 p.m.

White smoke can be seen coming out of a large hydro vault.

Police have blocked off areas around College and University, College and Bay, Gerrard and Bay, and from Gerrard to Toronto General Hospital as they investigate.

Nearby residents are asked to stay inside their homes and people are told to stay away from the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown.