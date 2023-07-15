Police investigating possible homicide in Oshawa
Police tape is seen in front of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. (Durham Regional Police)
Published Saturday, July 15, 2023 8:17AM EDT
Durham police are investigating a possible homicide in the Oshawa area, investigators said in a Saturday morning tweet.
Police say they responded to a residence near Bloor Street East and Wilson Road South, calling the incident a fight call.
Police responded to a residence near Bloor Street E and Wilson Road S in Oshawa for fight call. One male has been pronounced deceased. One person is in custody. Further information will be released as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/nckZUnJE8w— Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) July 15, 2023
One man has been pronounced deceased. Another man is in police custody.
Police have not yet released further details. More to come.