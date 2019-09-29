

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Peel police have launched an investigation after a video surfaced showing two suspects grabbing and throwing an unidentified male into the trunk of a vehicle in Brampton on Saturday night.

Police say the male victim was walking on a catwalk to the east of Larkspur Public School and headed towards Field Thistle Drive at around 6:10 p.m. when the incident happened. The surveillance video, police say, showed a silver Honda Civic following the male along the road. The vehicle then drive past the male and made a U-turn, at which point two of the four males inside got out and grabbed the male before pushing him into the truck.

The vehicle then proceeded to drive westbound on Larkspur Road, and then southbound on Dandelion Road, police say.

The last confirmed sighting of the suspect vehicle was on Dandelion Road at Cordgrass Crescent in Brampton.

The two suspects are both described as males, who are about five-foot-ten and weighing and approximately 150lbs to 160lbs with a medium build. They were last seen wearing dark-coloured clothing.

The victim is described as being in his teens with a medium complexion and dark hair. Police say that he was last seen wearing a light green jacket, blue hoody, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the identity of the victim, or suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact police