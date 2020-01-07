

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that they are investigating three separate carjackings and attempted carjackings that occurred in the city’s Forest Hill neighbourhood over the span of a week.

The incidents all happened in the area of Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue between Dec. 29 and Jan. 5.

In the first incident on Dec. 29, police say that two males brandished a firearm and knife and stole a victim’s vehicle.

The vehicle was later recovered but the suspects remain outstanding.

They are both described as white males between the ages of 15 and 20. They were last seen wearing dark clothing with hats, gloves and scarves covering all but their eyes.

The second incident happened on Jan. 3 at around 6:15 p.m.

In that incident, police say that two armed suspects attempted to take another individual’s car but fled following a brief struggle.

Police later recovered a black replica firearm and a knife with a 4-inch blade from the scene.

The suspects in that case are both described as white and approximately 15 years old with short brown hair and thin builds. They were also wearing face coverings.

The third and final incident occurred at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Police say that in that incident a man armed with a 12-inch shiny silver kitchen knife approached a woman as she shoveled snow off her car.

It is alleged that the man then made an unsuccessful attempt to steal the vehicle but fled the scene emptyhanded.

He is described as white and 18 to 20 years old. He was wearing black clothing with a black jacket with fur on the hood.