

Web Staff, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police are investigating after a reported alligator sighting in Brampton on Friday evening.

Police said they received calls of an alligator in a storm drainage pond in the area of Creditview and James Potter roads.

The animal is described as five-to-six-foot.

“Officers are ready to provide Gator-aid,” police said in a tweet.

Police said Brampton animal control is assisting in the search.