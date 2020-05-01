Police investigating reported sightings of alligator in Brampton
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Friday, May 1, 2020 10:03PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 1, 2020 10:05PM EDT
Peel Regional Police are investigating after a reported alligator sighting in Brampton on Friday evening.
Police said they received calls of an alligator in a storm drainage pond in the area of Creditview and James Potter roads.
The animal is described as five-to-six-foot.
“Officers are ready to provide Gator-aid,” police said in a tweet.
Police said Brampton animal control is assisting in the search.