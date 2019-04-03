

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police are investigating reports of animals being poisoned in a King City park.

Speaking to CP24, police confirmed that the poisoning incidents allegedly occurred at King City Memorial Park, in the area of Keele Street and King Road, over the past week or so.

Employees with King Township are also looking into the allegations.

Police are asking pet owners to use an abundance of caution when walking their dogs in the area.

Anyone who has witnessed suspicious activity in the park is urged to contact investigators.