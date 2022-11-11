York Regional Police are investigating a serious collision in an area where a large number of horses were found on the loose in Newmarket.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Davis Drive, east of Bathurst Street, at around 2:45 a.m. on Friday.

When police arrived on scene, they located the vehicle and a group of 20 to 30 horses roaming on the roadway.

One victim was found without vital signs, police said.

Police could not confirm if the collision was a direct result of the horses or if any of the horses were injured.

ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE: Davis Dr closed between Keel St and Dufferin St #KING #NEWMARKET Avoid the area and find an alternate route. https://t.co/5SCZJR54C5 — York Regional Police (@YRP) November 11, 2022

Officers are trying to corral the horses off the roadway.

It is unclear how the horses ended up in the area.

Davis Drive is expected to be closed between Keele Street and Dufferin Street for some time as police investigate.