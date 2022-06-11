Police are investigating after seven vehicles collided in Hamilton Saturday night.

It happened on York Boulevard near the on-ramp to westbound Highway 403 just after 7 p.m.

Few details have been released about the incident. There is no immediate word on injuries, and the cause of the collision is unknown.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area as they complete their investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact 905-546-4753.