At least one person has been airlifted to hospital after a severe car crash in Oshawa, Ont. Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Simcoe Street between Howden and Raglan roads.

Investigators haven't said much about the incident, but video from the scene shows two cars with significant damage.

The front half of the car appears to be smashed, with the roof completely removed from the body of the vehicle.

Another vehicle has serious front-end damage.

It is unclear how many people are injured, but ORNGE says that one patient, a woman believed to be in her 50s, was airlifted to Sunnybrook Hospital.

Police say roads in the area are closed while an investigation takes place. They are urging drivers to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.