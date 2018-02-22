

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police said they have located a vehicle with damage after gunshots were heard in the Downsview area on Thursday night.

Officers responded to the area of Wilson Avenue and Privet Road at around 9:30 p.m. for a report of the sound of gunshots nearby.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said they spotted a damaged parked vehicle and were speaking with its owner.

About 20 minutes after the initial call, police said they received notice from a hospital that a male victim had arrived with non-life-threatening injuries from a shooting. Officers said they are investigating to see if these two incidents are connected.

Roads have been closed in the area to accommodate this police investigation.