Toronto police are investigating after one person was shot in Scarborough on Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred in the area of Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue at around 7:15 p.m.

Police say one male victim suffered a gunshot wound. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Meanwhile, police say two Black male suspects believed to be 25 years old, were seen fleeing the area. The first suspect is described as having a thin build and afro hair. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing and a bandana.

The other suspect, police say, stands five-foot-eight and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light-coloured t-shirt and black pants.