Police investigating shooting in Scarborough that left one person injured
Toronto police on the scene of a shooting in Scarborough on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Dave Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)
Published Saturday, September 21, 2024 11:26PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 21, 2024 11:26PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Scarborough that left one person injured Saturday night.
Police say they received a call just after 11 p.m. for reports of someone shot in the area of Kingston and Markham roads.
When officers arrived, they located a victim with injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
No suspect information has been released.