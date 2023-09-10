Police investigating shooting in Vaughan
Police are investigating a shooting in Vaughan.
York Regional Police are investigating a shooting in Vaughan early Sunday morning.
It happened in the area of Highway 7 and Interchange Way shortly after 1 a.m.
Police say officers located evidence of a shooting at the scene but initially did not find a victim.
However, they were later informed that a person suffering from a gunshot wound had attended a hospital.
Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening, police say.
Investigators are trying to determine if the person is linked to the shooting.
No suspect information has been released. Police say there is no public safety concern.