Police investigating shooting that killed a man in Vaughan
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 10, 2019 7:21PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 10, 2019 8:50PM EDT
York Regional police homicide unit is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Vaughan on Saturday.
Police said the investigation started when a man went to a hospital with a gunshot wound around 2 a.m.
Investigators said initial information suggest that the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. following a fight outside a residence near Cranston park Avenue and Ridgeway Court.
The victim died from his injuries in hospital.
Police are looking for two or more male suspects who fled the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle.
Investigators are looking for witnesses that may have seen or heard anything, or has cell phone video or images of the incident to contact police.