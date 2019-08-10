

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





York Regional police homicide unit is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Vaughan on Saturday.

Police said the investigation started when a man went to a hospital with a gunshot wound around 2 a.m.

Investigators said initial information suggest that the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. following a fight outside a residence near Cranston park Avenue and Ridgeway Court.

The victim died from his injuries in hospital.

Police are looking for two or more male suspects who fled the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle.

Investigators are looking for witnesses that may have seen or heard anything, or has cell phone video or images of the incident to contact police.