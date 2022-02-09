There is no TTC train service on a portion of Line 1 Wednesday morning following a stabbing that left a man with critical injuries at Dupont Station, Toronto police say.

At around 6:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing at Dupont Subway Station, located at Dupont Street and Spadina Road.

Police said a TTC employee was found with a stab wound.

He was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, according to Toronto paramedics.

A TTC spokesperson told CP24 that the victim was not the train operator and would not confirm if they are employed with the transit agency.

Police said a male suspect fled the station and is described as in his 30s with dark skin, a beard, wearing a black do-rag, black jacket, red hoodie, black jeans and a backpack.

As a result of the incident, TTC trains along Line 1 Yonge-University are not stopping at Dupont Station.

Shuttle buses will instead operate between St. Clair West and Spadina Stations.