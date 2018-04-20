

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was stabbed in the area of the Seaton House shelter early Friday morning.

The stabbing took place at around 2 a.m.

Police say the victim was stabbed once in his upper body and rushed to hospital in stable condition, where he was subsequently rushed into surgery.

One male suspect fled the scene following the stabbing, police say. He is described as a white male wearing a grey jacket.

It is not known whether the stabbing took place inside or outside of the downtown shelter.