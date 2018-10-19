Police investigating stabbing on board York Region Transit bus
A York Region Transit bus that was the site of a stabbing early Friday morning is shown.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 5:48AM EDT
A man sustained non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing on board a York Region Transit bus at Finch GO Bus Terminal overnight.
The incident happened at around 2:55 a.m.
Police say that they do not believe the victim knew his assailant.
A detailed suspect description has not been released, though police say that they are looking for a male who was wearing a yellow jacket.