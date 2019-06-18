

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating a series of bomb threats that have been made against post-secondary schools around the city.

Police confirmed to CP24 that the threats, which first began at 8:45 a.m., were made against OCAD University, Ryerson University, George Brown College, and Humber College. In total, 10 campuses are involved, police say.

Investigators would not say how the threats came in but noted that the comments are all "similar in nature."

Toronto police said they are evacuating schools as necessary.

OCAD University confirmed Tuesday that all of the buildings on its campus have been evacuated and will be closed for the rest of the day.

"We thank the OCAD University community for their prompt cooperation with today’s evacuations. An update will be provided to the OCAD U community by the end of the business day regarding the status of university operations for Wednesday, June 19, 2019," the school said in a statement released Tuesday.

Ryerson University also said the Chang School was briefly closed for a police investigation but has since reopened.

Police said the evacuations are being done as a “precaution.”

“Anyone who has received a threat or has info on the investigation is asked to call police,” TPS tweeted.

Police Chief Mark Saunders said while the incident could be a prank, officers take bomb threats “very seriously.”

“In the past we have apprehended people for making those false accusations,” he said.