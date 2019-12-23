

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries have been reported following a string of suspicious tow truck fires in North York and York Region early this morning.

The first fire was reported on Drewry Avenue, located near Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue, at around 3:34 a.m.

Toronto Fire Services said crews were called to a home in the area and found a tow truck fully engulfed in flames.

The flames spread from the vehicle, which was parked next to a house, to a garage and the side of the residence.

Firefighters have knocked down the blaze.

The second fire was reported in the same area at around 3:46 a.m.

A tow truck caught fire on Devondale Avenue and the flames have since been knocked down.

Minutes later at around 3:50 a.m., a third tow truck fire was reported near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue.

The home owner extinguished the fire before firefighters arrived on scene.

Between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m., two other tow truck fires were reported in Richmond Hill, CP24 has confirmed.

No injuries have been reported and it is not clear if the fires are connected.