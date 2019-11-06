

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating a string of gas station robberies in Brampton, Mississauga, and Etobicoke over the past two days.

Police say the most recent incident occurred at an Esso near Dundas Street and Highway 427 in Etobicoke early this morning.

CP24 has confirmed that an employee at the station was assaulted and the suspects stole cash and lottery tickets.

The robbery was interrupted by a security guard, who had stopped at the station to get gas.

Police say the suspects took off in a 2020 Toyota Sienna minivan with the licence plate number CKKJ 176.

Officers are trying to determine if the same suspects were involved in robberies at gas stations in Brampton and Mississauga over the past two days.

-With files from CP24's Cam Woolley