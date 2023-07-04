Police investigating sudden death in Oshawa
Published Tuesday, July 4, 2023 1:55PM EDT
Durham Regional Police are investigating a sudden death at an Oshawa home.
Officers were called to a residence on Cedar Street on Monday afternoon at around 3 p.m. for a sudden death call.
“The Central East Criminal Investigations Unit has carriage of the investigation,” Durham police said in an email to CP24 on Tuesday.
“An update will be provided once a post mortem examination is completed later this week.”
Police have not provided any information about the deceased.