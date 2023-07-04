Durham Regional Police are investigating a sudden death at an Oshawa home.

Officers were called to a residence on Cedar Street on Monday afternoon at around 3 p.m. for a sudden death call.

“The Central East Criminal Investigations Unit has carriage of the investigation,” Durham police said in an email to CP24 on Tuesday.

“An update will be provided once a post mortem examination is completed later this week.”

Police have not provided any information about the deceased.