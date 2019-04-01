Police investigating 'sudden death' of five-month-old boy in Welland
Niagara Regional Police at the scene of a sudden death investigation involving at five-month-old in Welland, Ont. on March 31, 2019. (David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 10:05AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 1, 2019 10:11AM EDT
Niagara Regional Police are investigating after a five-month-old boy was found dead in Welland on Sunday night.
In a news release issued Monday, police say they were called to a home near King Street and Albert Street at around 6:45 p.m. after receiving a call about a five-month-old child in medical distress.
When emergency crews arrived on scene, they attempted to resuscitate the boy but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say a “sudden death” investigation has been launched in partnership with the office of the coroner.
The child’s cause of death has not been determined but a post-mortem investigation with be conducted later today, investigators confirm.
Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact Niagara Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.