

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Niagara Regional Police are investigating after a five-month-old boy was found dead in Welland on Sunday night.

In a news release issued Monday, police say they were called to a home near King Street and Albert Street at around 6:45 p.m. after receiving a call about a five-month-old child in medical distress.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they attempted to resuscitate the boy but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a “sudden death” investigation has been launched in partnership with the office of the coroner.

The child’s cause of death has not been determined but a post-mortem investigation with be conducted later today, investigators confirm.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact Niagara Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.