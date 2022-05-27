

Joanna Lavoie, CP24.com





A 21-year-old Toronto man is facing a slew of charges following a suspected hate-motivated incident at a Jewish school in North York.

The incident, which Toronto police say appears to be an isolated one, happened on Wednesday at Yeshiva Gedolah of Toronto, which is located near Lawrence Avenue West and Bathurst Street.

According to Toronto police, a man was riding his bicycle through school property when he was confronted by students for being on the property.

This individual reportedly returned a little while later and started yelling at the students. Police said he also made anti-Semitic comments.

School staff then confronted the man and a physical confrontation broke out during which a staff member was threatened and assaulted, police allege.

Kyle McLeod, 21, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with a variety of offences, including assault with a weapon.

He is set to appear in court on July 28.

Toronto police’s Hate Crime Unit is involved and is investigating this incident as a suspected hate-motivated incident.

