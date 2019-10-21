Police investigating suspicious death after body found in Mississauga
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 5:57PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 5:58PM EDT
Peel police are investigating after a person was found dead in Mississauga on Monday.
Officers were called in the area of Four Springs Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West after 3:30 p.m.
Police said a deceased person was located in a unit.
A child, who was also found in the residence, was taken to a local hospital for assessment, police said.
The child did not have any physical injuries.
Police said the death is considered suspicious.