

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Peel police are investigating after a person was found dead in Mississauga on Monday.

Officers were called in the area of Four Springs Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West after 3:30 p.m.

Police said a deceased person was located in a unit.

A child, who was also found in the residence, was taken to a local hospital for assessment, police said.

The child did not have any physical injuries.

Police said the death is considered suspicious.