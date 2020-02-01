

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Police are investigating the “suspicious” death of a 24-year-old man who was dropped off at a Hamilton hospital early Saturday morning.

According to police, the young man was dropped off at the emergency entrance of the Juravinski Hospital in an unknown vehicle shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Medical staff found the man at the entrance and attempted life-saving measures. However he was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Hospital staff then contacted police.

“At this time, the Hamilton Police Major Crime Unit is investigating this incident as a criminally suspicious death,” police said in a news release Saturday evening.

The victim has been identified by police as 24-year-old Kyle John Richardson of Hamilton. He also went by the last name, Adams.

Later Saturday police said they have identified the taxi that dropped Richardson off at the hospital and the driver has been cooperative.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted at Hamilton General Hospital on Sunday morning.

“The injuries are somewhat concerning. We don’t have details exactly as to what happened to him, but we’re certainly treating this as a criminally suspicious case,” Detective Sergeant Steve Bereziuk said in a video posted by police to social media.

He said police are not disclosing the exact nature of the injuries at the moment.

“Police are seeking assistance from the public on where Kyle was last night and who Kyle may have been associating with,” police said in their release. “Investigators continue to search for the location where Kyle sustained his injuries.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact investigators.