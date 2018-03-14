

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say they are investigating a suspicious death at a home in Ajax on Wednesday morning.

Homicide detectives were called to a home on Hilling Drive, in the area of Westney Road South and Lake Driveway West, at 11 a.m. for a report of “unknown trouble.”

Durham Regional Police confirmed soon afterwards that one person was found deceased.

Paramedics said one person has been transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

A resident on Hilling Drive told CP24 they could see the street was blocked off by police and two ambulances were parked on the street.

The resident said they saw two people taken from a home on the street and placed into the ambulances.

We came home for lunch and there were a few cop cars – none of this was roped off yet – there were just a few cop cars and a couple ambulances," the woman, who did not provide her name, told CP24. "That’s all I really know. They’re not telling us anything."

She said she believes the family who lives at the home surrounded by police tape has been in the neighbourhood for "a couple years."

"I think it’s a single mother and her two teenaged children, and that’s about all I know," she said. "The boy is in Grade 9 and the girl is a little bit older.”