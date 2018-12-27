

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death at a home in Oshawa.

Police received a call at around 4:15 p.m. on Boxing Day from a male caller who said he went to collect his belongings from the home and found a man dead inside.

Police attended the home on Centre Street, near Adelaide Avenue, and cruisers remained on scene early Thursday.

Police said they are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine how exactly the man died.

- With a report from CP24 Reporter Cam Woolley