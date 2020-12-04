Toronto police are investigating a suspicious death at a midtown shelter opened to allow physical distancing for those who are experiencing homelessness.

Police and paramedics responded to a medical call at the Roehampton Hotel at around 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 2.

“Life-saving efforts were undertaken but the person was pronounced deceased,” Toronto police said in a statement. “At this time, the death is being treated as suspicious, an autopsy has been ordered, and an investigation is underway.”

Police did not identify the person who died or say why the death is being treated as suspicious.

The city began leasing the vacant hotel at Mt. Pleasant Road and Roehampton Avenue in the summer, opening up in July to provide around 174 beds to single adults and couples in an effort to allow for more physical distancing within the shelter system due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the city, the site is staffed 24/7 with video security surveillance and two security guards on-site.