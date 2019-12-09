

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Peel police say they are investigating a suspicious death in Brampton.

Officers were called to the area of Eagleridge Drive and Bighorn Crescent shortly after 2 p.m.

There are few details so far about the circumstances surrounding the death. However the homicide unit has been notified about the incident.

Police have not yet disclosed the age or gender of the person who died.

Police said there is no public safety concern around the incident.