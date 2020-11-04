Toronto police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was found dead in a vehicle in Flemingdon Park.

On Oct. 31, police were called to an apartment building in the area of St. Dennis Drive and Don Valley Parkway, south of Eglinton Avenue East, around 4 p.m. for unknown trouble.

According to police, a black two-door sedan was seen in the rear parking lot of the building on Oct. 21. The vehicle remained parked for 10 days.

Police said when residents became suspicious, they looked inside the vehicle and found a man dead in the backseat of the sedan.

The victim has been identified by police as Qais Noori of Oshawa.

He was wearing black sweatpants, a black long-sleeve shirt, and a green jacket with brown fur around the collar.

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone who interacted with Noori after Oct. 19.

Anyone who has information surrounding the circumstance of his death is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.