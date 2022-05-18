Police investigating suspicious death in North York
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Toronto police are investigating after a dead person was discovered in North York Wednesday evening.
Police said they were called to the area of Wynford Heights Crescent and Wynford Drive, north of Eglinton Avenue East, around 6:45 p.m.
When they arrived, officers found a body in a “bushy area,” police said.
No further details about the incident have been released, but police said: the “circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious.”