

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating a suspicious death after a man died inside a Scarborough building Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to an address in the area of Comstock Road and Warden Avenue around 8:50 a.m. after receiving a report of a medical complaint.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from “obvious injuries.” Paramedics performed CPR, but the man did not recover and was pronounced dead.

The death has been deemed suspicious and the homicide unit has been calledin to investigate.

No further information has been released regarding possible suspects or the circumstances surrounding the death.