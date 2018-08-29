

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The homicide squad has been notified and one person is currently in custody after first responders found an elderly woman dead at a home in Regent Park Wednesday.

Police went to an address on Cornwall Street, near River Street, at around 4 p.m. for a medical call.

Officers arrived and found the woman with obvious signs of trauma. The coroner was called in and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said one person was taken into custody and they are treating the woman’s death as “suspicious.”