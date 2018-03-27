

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating whether an overnight fire in Pickering is connected to an arson investigation at a townhouse complex only a few blocks away.

The fire broke out at 1615 Alwin Circle, near Kingston and Brock roads, at around 2:30 a.m.

Pickering Fire Deputy Chief Stephen Boyd told CP24 that when crews arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

"The house that it (the fire) originated in, it extended to the townhouse attached on the south side and we also have extension to the house on the north side," Boyd said.

"Crews have been working since 2:30 very hard to get this fire under control and out."

No injuries have been reported.

The fire, Boyd said, appears to have started in an little alcove behind the home's garage.

It is unclear what caused the fire but Boyd said the Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.

Police told CP24 that they are investigating the fire as "suspicious" and said they are trying to determine if the fire could be connected to an arson investigation at a townhouse complex on Valley Farm Road in Pickering in February.

Officers are asking any witnesses to contact police.

One emotional neighbour recalled how the occupants of the home narrowly escaped the fire.

“They just made it out, the father, in their underwear and barefoot,” he said.

“My wife was just commenting on how nice they fixed the house up. It looked really nice. It’s all burned now. It’s amazing how people lose everything in a matter of minutes."