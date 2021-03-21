Toronto police are investigating a suspicious incident that involved woman being forced into a vehicle in High Park Saturday evening.

Officers responded to a radio call in the area of Parkside Drive and High Park Boulevard at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Before police were called, it was reported that a car was parked on Parkside Drive between Spring Road and High Park Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Inside the vehicle, two men were sitting – one in the driver seat and the other in the rear passenger seat, police say. Meanwhile, two other men and a woman were seen standing outside the car.

Police say the men grabbed the woman and pushed her inside the car.

Police say they are concerned for the woman’s safety and would like to speak to her to ensure that she is safe and well. She is described as white with blonde hair.

The driver was wearing a black face mask while one of the men is described as having a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.