Police investigating suspicious package in Scarborough
Published Thursday, August 24, 2023 9:01AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 24, 2023 9:01AM EDT
Police are investigating reports of a suspicious package in Scarborough this morning.
Investigators have released few details about the investigation but say the package was found in the area of Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue East.
The northbound lanes of Birchmount Road are closed for the police investigation.
No injuries have been reported.
Police are urging people to avoid the area.