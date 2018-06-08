

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a stolen transport truck was abandoned in Scarborough overnight.

The transport truck was found near Markham and Ellesmere roads, though police have not said where it was stolen from.

According to reports from the scene, police were able to recover the truck after its rightful owner followed the suspect in another vehicle and contacted authorities to provide information about their location.

The suspect, however, was able to flee the scene on foot and remains outstanding.

Ontario Provincial Police are leading the investigation into the theft of the truck, though Toronto police in 43 Division are assisting.