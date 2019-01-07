

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A North York high school will remain open today as police investigate an anonymous threat sent to a student.

Toronto police say the threat was directed at John Polanyi Collegiate Institute, located on Lawrence Avenue, near Bathurst Street, and officers will be meeting with the school's principal this morning to discuss the incident.

Police will also provide additional officers and resources at the school to ensure students feel safe on their first day back after the holidays.

Police have not provided details about the threat but said a student received it from an unknown person via text message. The text was then posted on social media and circulated online.

In a letter sent to parents and students over the weekend, school administrators said they contacted police "immediately."

“They are investigating the source of the threat. Officers shared that they believe our school is safe, and that we should proceed with regular school routines on Monday, January 7,” the letter read.

“While the comment made may be nothing more than an offhand remark, we must take it seriously. Be assured that we will always take every precaution to ensure the safety of students and staff.”

The threat, according to school staff, has been posted and shared online and police are asking students to refrain from disseminating the threat while the investigation is underway.

“Our staff will, of course, continue to assist officers with this investigation in any way that we are able,” the letter concluded.

Additional Toronto District School Board security will also be on hand at the high school.