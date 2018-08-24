

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





Investigators are searching for a suspect after two bank customers and a bank teller with threatened with a gun in two armed robberies in Brampton.

In a news release issued Friday, Peel police said that both incidents occurred on Wednesday morning.

The suspect first approached a 64-year-old man making a cash deposit at the counter of a TD branch located in north Brampton. The suspect put the victim in a head lock, held a gun to his head and demanded money.

The suspect then fled on foot after the victim gave him some cash.

The second incident occurred at a RBC branch in north Brampton about 45 minutes later. The suspect approached a bank teller and asked about opening a new account. He then pulled out a black handgun and demanded money.

Police say the suspect then grabbed a customer, a 50-year-old man from Toronto, around the neck and pointed the handgun at him. He made a second demand for more cash.

The bank teller complied and gave the suspect money. The suspect then fled on foot.

Police say no one was injured in either incident.

The suspect is being described by police as a black male who may be between 25 and 30 years old. He has a thin build, is about six feet tall, and has a thick black beard and black matted hair. The suspect also has ear piercings. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with a white logo, faded dark-light grey hoody, dark grey baggy sweatpants and white running shoes with a black and orange sole.

Police say the suspect spoke with a heavy accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators with the Central Robbery Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 3401 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.