

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating a pair of fail-to-remain collisions in Etobicoke overnight, neither of which resulted in injuries.

The first collision took place on The Westway near Royal York Road.

Police say that a car lost control and toppled two hydro poles and a tree before flipping over. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene on foot.

Members of the K9 unit were brought in to search for the driver but their efforts proved futile. .

The other collision occurred at a gas station on Dundas Street West near Kipling Avenue.

Reports from the scene suggest that a vehicle struck a gas pump, causing it to fall to the ground.

That driver also fled the scene on foot.