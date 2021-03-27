A Muslim prayer area at Toronto Pearson Airport Terminal 3 was vandalized, police say, and it is now being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Peel Regional Police say witnesses discovered the vandalism at the terminal’s Aviation Interfaith Ministry Friday evening. The interfaith chapel is located on Level 1.

In a statement, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) called the incident deplorable and condemned “any acts that attempt to erode freedom of belief and expression.”

“Toronto Pearson is a place that connects Canada to the world and brings the world to our country’s doorstep—a physical space that represents the diverse beliefs, opinions and perspectives that make Canada a great nation,” the GTAA said in a statement.

The airport said it is collaborating with Peel police in the investigation.

“To everyone travelling for essential purposes and arriving at Toronto Pearson today, but especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters, we ask that you do not let the acts of a few overshadow the values that Canadians hold dear,” the GTAA said.

“You are respected and your beliefs make us collectively better.”