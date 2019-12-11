

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Multiple lanes of Highway 410 are closed this morning in Brampton due to a police investigation.

Three northbound lanes have been shut down on the highway near Clark Boulevard.

Details of the investigation have not been released but officers on scene told CP24 that one person has been taken into custody following a traffic stop in the area shortly before 2:30 a.m.

One person also sustained unknown injuries after an interaction with Peel Regional Police.

It is not clear if the province's police watchdog will be called in to investigate or when the highway will reopen.