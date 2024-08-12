Police investigation closes southbound DVP at Don Mills
Published Monday, August 12, 2024 11:24PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 12, 2024 11:33PM EDT
The southbound DVP is closed at Don Mills Road due to a police investigation at the Leaside Bridge.
The highway shut down shortly after 10:30 p.m. due to a “person in crisis call,” Toronto police told CTV News Toronto. The investigation is not criminal in nature, Const. Ashley Visser said.
Police are advising drivers to expect delays and consider alternate routes.
It is not known at this point when the Don Valley Parkway will reopen.