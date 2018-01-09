

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating an armed robbery at a shop believed to be operating as a pot dispensary in Bloordale Village.

Investigators say the incident occurred at around 9 p.m. at a store called the Amsterdam Head Shop, located near Bloor Street and Lansdowne Avenue, but the robbery wasn’t reported until around 10:30 p.m.

Complainants told police that they were robbed by suspects who were carrying guns and knives.

No one was injured but items were taken from the shop.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.