Published Tuesday, September 20, 2022 1:35PM EDT
Police are searching a Scarborough neighbourhood after a person was seen with a gun near an area school.
Police say the individual was observed running towards a school in the vicinity of St. Clair Avenue East and Kingston Road sometime early Tuesday afternoon. He was joined by another man clutching a baseball bat, according to police.
So far police have been unable to locate either individual.
No further incidents have been reported., though there is a heavy police presence in the area.
St. Clair Av East + Kingston Rd area
- Person was seen with a gun, another w/a baseball bat, last seen running towards a nearby school
- Police are on scene
- Suspect #1 : M/South Asian, 16-17yrs, 5'6", grey zip up sweater, grey shorts#GO1832174
