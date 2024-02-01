Police investigation underway in Richmond Hill neighbourhood
Yellow police tape cordons off a home where a police investigation is underway in Richmond Hill Thursday, February 1, 2024. (Jacob Estrin)
Published Thursday, February 1, 2024 6:13PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 1, 2024 6:13PM EST
York Regional Police say there is a “significant” investigation underway in the Richvale area in Richmond Hill.
Police said they could not immediately provide any details about the investigation.
However a large police presence is visible in the area of MacKay Drive, near Yonge Street and Carville Road.
More to come…