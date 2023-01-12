Police are offering up a $100,000 reward for anyone with information about the location of an Ontario woman who was abducted a year ago Thursday.

Elnaz Hajtamiri was kidnapped from a Wasaga Beach, Ont. home and loaded into a white Lexus SUV by three men dressed in police gear, two of which police have now released sketches of.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police provided the update in Mississauga as OPP Det. Insp. Martin Graham underscored that investigators are unsure of Hajtamiri's current condition.

“My biggest hope is that she is alive. My greatest fear is that she is not," Graham said, adding that he’s never seen a case like this in his 30-year plus police career.

In a news release, police said both suspects featured in the sketches wore dark jackets over their fake police vests, a balaclava with white trim pulled up over their nose and mouth, as well as a gold, red and blue badge chained around their neck and dark pants during the alleged abduction.

Investigators believe at least two of the suspects were armed and that “someone knows” their identities.

Graham said Hajtamiri’s family is “desperate” for answers and hopes the reward, which is being offered by both Ontario Provincial Police and York Regional Police, can lead to tips about her whereabouts.

In a statement, Hajtamiri’s mother, Fariba, said her family is “suffering” and prays that someone with information will “do the right thing” and come forward.

“Nothing weighs more heavily on our souls than the idea that we may never know what happened to Elnaz. We know there are people out there who have information and who may be contemplating whether to come forward,” the statement reads.

$100K reward for anyone with information that will lead to Elnaz Hajtamiri’s location.#BringElnazHome pic.twitter.com/6jMfJkwMjS — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 12, 2023

The month before her abduction, Hajtamiri was assaulted with a frying pan in an underground parking lot in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Her ex-boyfriend, 35-year-old Mohamad Lilo, was charged with attempted murder and attempted abduction in connection with that incident. Hajtamiri suffered a head injury and required roughly 40 stitches to her forehead.

Riyasat Singh, 23, of Mississauga and Harshdeep Binner, 24, of Brampton, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, were also arrested and charged in the attack.

Lilo was also charged with abduction following Hajtamiri’s 2022 disappearance, but police are still looking for the three people who dressed up as officers and snatched Hajtamiri.

According to her sister, Aysa, police had told Hajtamiri to relocate temporarily after allegedly receiving threats from her ex-boyfriend, which was why she was living in a relative's home in Wasaga Beach at the time of the kidnapping.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to call the OPP non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122.

Alternatively, anyone who wishes to submit a tip anonymously can do so through Crime Stoppers at ontariocrimestoppers.ca or 1-800- 222-8477 (TIPS).

“Members of the public are strongly urged to help share previously released social media information and photos of Elnaz HAJTAMIRI using the hashtag #BringElnazHome,” police said in a news release.