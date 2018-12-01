

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 50-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a sex worker in North York Tuesday night.

Police say that the victim made arrangements to meet with the man on Nov. 27.

It is alleged that the man then came to her home near Yonge Street and Byng Avenue at around 11:20 p.m. that night.

When the woman opened her door, police say that the man forced his way inside.

They say that he then assaulted and sexually assaulted the woman before fleeing the scene.

On Wednesday police released a surveillance camera image of a suspect in the case, though his identity was not known at the time.

In a news release issued on Saturday, police identified the suspect as 50-year-old Toronto resident Aleck Themeliopoulos.

Police are asking anyone with information about Themeliopoulos’s whereabouts to contact investigators at (416-808-7474).