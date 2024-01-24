Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Clarington mother who is accused of abducting her three children last month.

Police say that an investigation regarding the whereabouts of the three children and their mother began in December 2023. They say that there have been no safety concerns for the children.

But despite being in contact with the mother, police say that investigators have been unable to locate her or the children.

Police say that while numerous processes have taken place between the courts and the Children’s Aid Society, the mother is no longer cooperating with officers.

Police are asking anyone who knows the location of 11-year-old Leon, 10-year-old Christopher, nine-year-old Thomas or their mother to please contact authorities.

A warrant for the arrest of 54-year-old Astrid Schiller, of Clarington, has also been issued. Schiller is wanted for three counts of abduction by parent, and disobey court order.