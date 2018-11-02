

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 43-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Etobicoke this past spring.

The victim, 38-year-old Christopher Reid, was found with gunshot wounds at the scene of a single-vehicle accident near Kipling Avenue and Longfield Road just before noon on May 10.

At a news conference held one day after the homicide, police released surveillance footage which showed that Reid’s vehicle was travelling behind a vehicle driven by his assailant.

At the time, police said that Reid was travelling about 12 to 14 seconds behind the suspect’s vehicle, which they described as a ‘distinctive’ BMW X6.

Reid was shot after he pulled up alongside the suspect’s vehicle, which had come to a sudden stop in the middle of Longfield Road.

Reid sped away from the scene following the shooting but then struck a fence, and ended up on the lawn of a home nearby.

In a news release issued on Friday afternoon, police said that they have recovered a vehicle that they believe is associated to the homicide and have issued an arrest warrant for Richie Blackwood, 43.

Police say that Blackwood also goes by the aliases Anthony White, Randy Richards, Jason Michael Carter and Stitch Blackwood.

He is described as five-foot-eight, 160 lbs. with a medium build and a large mole on the tip of his nose. He has a tattoo on his left shoulder of a diamond with the words "blood line famous money" and another tattoo on his left forearm, of flowers.

Police say that Blackwood is wanted for second-degree murder.